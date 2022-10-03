YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Cole, 97 of Youngstown, died early Saturday morning, October 1 at Brookdale Memory Care, Austintown.

Mary Jean was born December 10, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Chris and Catherine (Durkin) Powers and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School.

She had worked for General Fireproofing during World War II. She later worked for the federal government for 20 years doing testing for the military, until she retired.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially 500 and at one time had belonged to several card clubs.

Her husband, George Cole, whom she married August 17, 1946, died in 1975.

She leaves her children, James (Barb Baytos) Cole of Canfield, Carol (Ron) Boles of Tampa, Florida, Deborah (Barry) Sopinsky of Denver, Colorado and Christopher (Grace) Cole of Canfield; five grandchildren, Brandon (Rona) Sopinsky, Shayna (Jed Oakman) Glista, Rachel (Corey) Baccus, Christie (Tom) Cheslik and Jacob (Allison) Cole and four great-grandchildren, C.J. Glista, Mia Grace Cheslik, River Rose Baccus and Cecilia Louise Cheslik. Mary Jean also leaves her long time friend and companion, Jack Kennedy and her beloved grandog, Khaleesi.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Powers.

Friends may call on Friday, October 7 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Prayers will be 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Memory Care and to Akeso Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Mary Jean.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christine Church in Mary Jean’s memory.

