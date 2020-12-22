Mary Jane Smith, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane “Buppa” Enterline Smith, 94, passed away peacefully holding her daughter’s hand on Saturday evening, December 19, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Mary Jane was born in Sprankle Mills, Pennsylvania on December 24, 1925. She will now be celebrating her 95th birthday in heaven this Christmas Eve.

Mary Jane was the daughter of Powell Enterline and Geneva (Stiver) Enterline. She grew up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania where she met the love of her life, the late Warren J. Smith.

Warren and Mary Jane were wed on June 30, 1943 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on November 4, 2008. They were devoted, loving parents to one daughter, Susie and joyfully spent time with their two beloved granddaughters, Megan and Laura. They embraced their son-in-law, Mike, into the family as the son they never had. She dedicated her life to her family.

During Warren’s time in the U.S. Army, she embraced the experience of living in different cities throughout the country and made friends everywhere she went. She was an avid letter writer and artfully wrote to those she had met throughout her long life. Mary Jane and Warren created a home in Warren, Ohio, where the doors were always open to friends and family.

In her early adulthood, Mary Jane worked at Packard Electric and Mullins Manufacturing Corporation. She enjoyed acting in plays in the 1950s, collecting antiques and researching her ancestry and family tree.

To her joyous surprise, she was blessed with a baby girl later in adulthood and became a devoted and loving mother. Later on, she became an equally caring grandmother, which led to her nickname of Buppa.

Mary Jane was a woman of great faith and was a longtime and involved member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone, saw the good in everyone she encountered and treated people she met for the first time like old friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mary Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Shader; her son-in-law, Michael Shader; two granddaughters, Megan Shader and her fiancé, Michael McCaffrey, and Laura Shader Rossi and her husband, Michael Rossi; two brothers, Nestor Lambermont of Columbus, Ohio and Richard (Dick) Lambermont of Englewood, Florida; a sister, Catherine (Kay) Lambermont O’Brien of Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Dorothy “Dot” (Donald) Lambermont Bishop; a brother, Robert (Bob) Lambermont; sister-in-law Carolyn Lambermont and brother-in-law, Francis “Frank” O’Brien.

Mary Jane suffered from dementia in her later years, which may have taken away her memories but never dimmed her humor or her spirit. She brightened the lives of everyone lucky enough to know her.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

She will be buried privately and the family plans to hold a celebration of life event in the spring or summer of 2021.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Jane Smith please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.