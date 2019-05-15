Mary Jane Kokrak Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Kokrak, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Warren, December 28, 1930, to the late August F. Thumm and Nellie Bennett Thumm.

She was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Subsequently, she worked at Ohio Lamp, St. Joseph Hospital and later beside her husband, managing the business offices at Master Dry Cleaners, until her retirement.

Mary Jane lived life to its fullest though her last days, evidenced by her readiness to be out visiting with friends and loved ones, always happy to share a story and a cup of coffee and to lend a listening ear. She lived a life of hard work and devotion to family and friends. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and recently great-grandchildren, each of which held a special place in her heart. She was a fabulous cook and baker. No visitor ever left her home without some goodies to go.

Her hobbies included watching PGA tournaments and shopping with friends and family.

Mary Jane’s family were early Warren settlers, founders of Warren businesses, including Thumm’s Bike Shop, which has been in operation since 1909, founded by her great-grandmother, Victoria Schmitt Thumm Hohmann.

She was the cherished wife of the late, Albert (Bud) Kokrak; loving mother of Connie (Kent) McBeath, Kenny and Karen (Don) Dunne; special sister to the late, August B. Thumm and Jean Long and to sisters-in-law, Joan Thumm, Cindy Early and Mary Beth Cook. She was the caring grandmother of Allie, Adam and Emily Dunne and Jason, Jimmy and Matt Kokrak; great-grandmother to Declan, Landon and Everly Kokrak and aunt to Augie, Greg and Karla Thumm.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her son, Albert (Buddy) Kokrak and her niece, Linda Long.

Friends may call 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive in Warren with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery.

