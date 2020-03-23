Mary Jane Finamore, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane DiCola, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.



Mary Jane was born on October 13, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Campana) DiCola.

She was a graduate of Vienna High School where she was an honor student and Treasurer of her class. Mrs. Finamore also graduated from Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she was President of her classes and awarded numerous scholarships and commendations.

Mrs. Finamore was a retiree of Saint Joseph Riverside Hospital where she was a registered nurse.

An active member of Saint Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church and a lifelong supporter of her community, Mrs. Finamore was a girl scout leader, a volunteer in support of numerous school and extracurricular activities and active member of the PTA and band boosters at Mathews High School and John F. Kennedy High School.

Mrs. Finamore enjoyed reading, painting and traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudy Finamore; parents; brother, Thomas DiCola and sister, Geri DiCola.

She is survived by her children, Mark Finamore of Vienna, Ohio, Catherine (Mike) Finamore Henry of Winter Garden, Florida, Mary Jo Finamore of Howland, Ohio, Laurie Finamore of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Ann (George) Balut of Westerville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.

A life well-lived, she is in the comfort of God’s hands in a home most worthy of her life’s journey.

