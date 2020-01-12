Mary Jane Duncan (Green), Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane grew up in Missouri, where she was the youngest of 7 children.

On September 2, 1950, she married the love of her life, Jim Duncan. She sacrificed her dream of becoming a nurse when Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War.

Mary Jane and Jim moved to Canfield, Ohio in 1965 with their 3 children.



Mary Jane was deeply committed to her family. She was a constant source of love, support and patience.

Mary Jane was an active member of the Canfield United Methodist Church.

She was also very involved in supporting the Canfield Lions Club where she was often seen by the community helping at the 4th of July fireworks, craft shows, and fish dinners.



Mary Jane was predeceased by her mother, father, and stepfather, George Ray; as well as her siblings, Selma Green, Anson Green, Alfreda “Dinah” Myers, Betty Cook, Ralph Green, Murle Byrd and Clayton “Preacher” Green.



Mary Jane will be deeply missed by her husband of 69 years, Jim; her son, Mike Duncan and daughter-in-law, Chris of Cleveland; her daughter, Lisa Mason and son-in-law, Jeff of Canfield; her daughter, Suzanne Stahl and son-in-law Keith of New Hampshire.



She also leaves behind Denise Koenig and Scott Hathaway of Cleveland.

Mary Jane was a “mammaw” to 9 grandchildren, 6 great – grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 15 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S Broad Street, Canfield Ohio 44406, with a service to immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

