Mary Jane Clementi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Clementi, 91, passed away Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.



Mary Jane was born on June 9, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Thekla (Mueller) Vogt.



She was a proud homemaker for her husband and children. She loved spending time and playing with her children and grandchildren. She was very active in her children’s activities. She also enjoyed shopping and taking care of her pets.



She was a lifelong member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church and Saint John Paul II Parish.



Mary Jane will be deeply missed by her loving children, Linda Joseph, Dolly (Richard) Contrucci, Christine Clementi and Alicia (Donald) Vanhorn; grandchildren, April Chiarella, Bridget Miller, Laura Contrucci, Tori (Stephen) Sprague and Donald Vanhorn III and her great-grandchildren, Nick Chiarella, Stephanie Chiarella and Lauren Anderson.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Clementi, whom she married on September 25, 1948 and passed away on January 16, 1992; sister, Hilda Miller and brother Richard Vogt.



Private services were arranged with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren and entombment has taken place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Warren, OH 44473.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Mary Jane Clementi please visit our Tribute Store.