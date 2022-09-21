YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hurd, 80 passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Mary was born on December 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Falleti.

She will be deeply missed by her loving children, Gina Maus and Dino Roberts; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother Rocky Falleti; and sister Rosetta Clevenstine.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd Hurd whom she married on October 5, 1990 and passed on March 19, 2015.

There will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer – Winans Chapel in Cortland.

