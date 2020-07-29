Mary Estella Shaffer, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Estella Shaffer, 84, passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.



Mary was born on February 7, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Forrest and Mary Shaffer.



She was a registered nurse at Northside Hospital in Youngstown until she retired.

She was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Vienna.



She will be deeply missed by her sister, Carol (Richard) Rodgers.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Shaffer and Robert Shaffer



A Requiem Mass will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Bristolville Township.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

