HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Zeuner, 83, passed away Friday afternoon, April 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.



Mary Ellen was born on November 30, 1938 in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Zeppenfeld.

She married Raymond Alfred Zuener on June 15, 1963.



Mary Ellen graduated from Sisters of Charity Hospital Nursing School in Buffalo, New York, where she was then employed as a registered nurse prior to raising her family. She maintained her RN license for most of her life.



As a devoted wife and mother, family events were dear to her heart to which she held many dinner parties over the years to celebrate. She had a special heart for animals, especially for dogs, who were a huge part of the family and her life.



Mary Ellen, along with her husband were members of the Cortland Conservation Club for many years, enjoying summer days at the lake with friends and family.



In addition to her husband, Raymond of 57 wonderful years, Mary Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Mark) Miller of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Sandra Zeuner of New York City, New York; two sons, Jeffrey (Christy) Zeuner of Mililani, Hawaii and Raymond J. Zeuner of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren, Victoria Zeuner and her fiancé, Graham Dreamer, Logan (Jessica) Zeuner, Isabella Zeuner, Elizabeth Miller and Jennifer Miller.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



In keeping with Mary Ellen’s wishes, there will be no services and arrangements have been entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County in Mary Ellen’s name.



