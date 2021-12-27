WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Smith Barson, 94, slipped peacefully into eternal life with our Lord December 25, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley senior living in Howland, Ohio, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure.

Mary, the daughter of Daniel Newnan Smith and Carrie Lillian Smith (nee Youngblood), was born February 3, 1927 in Toomsboro, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George, siblings David, Daniel, Carolyn Reimers (nee Smith) and Mack Smith.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Patty Brandes (Tom), son David Barson (Nancy), sister Evelyn Whitaker (nee Smith), nephews Bill Whitaker, Neal Smith, Gary Reimers, Dr. William Barson (Darlene), John Radu, Jr.(Joanne), George Radu (Marilyn), James Katerakis (Jodi), nieces Regina Mansfield ( nee Whitaker), Jennifer Smith, Selina Carr (nee Smith), grandchildren Carrie Shuster (Michael), Dr. Thomas Brandes (Dr. Nicole), Kristen Barson (Rick Ball),Greg Barson (Olfa), great grandchildren Daniel, Amy and Katie Shuster, Caroline and Luke Brandes, Aiden Ball and Beckett and Fielding Barson.



Mary was a magna cum laude graduate of both Toomsboro High School and Youngstown State University, earning a B.A. in Education. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, Mary Chesney chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (serving as Regent, Registrar, Treasurer and Chaplain), charter member of William Gaylord chapter National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, Daughters of the American Colonists, Warren Genealogy Society, Warren Women’s Club and Howland United Methodist church.



Mary began her career immediately after high school, working as a typist at Warner Robins AFB near Macon, Georgia. At the young age of 18, Mary ventured to Washington, D.C. to become a secretary at the Pentagon during WWII, working for several well-known, military leaders and Generals. There, in 1945, she met and married her husband, George, while he was serving as a Staff Sergeant in the Army.

Shortly thereafter they moved to Warren, Ohio where she worked at Packard Electric and then as the Title Clerk at State Chevrolet in Youngstown while completing her college degree in elementary education. Mary worked at the Area Betterment Council, Inc. in Warren and then went on to substitute teaching in the Warren and Howland public grade schools for several years before retiring.



Mary spent many passionate hours doing genealogy research of her ancestors, including nine Revolutionary War Patriots. She traced one of her genealogy lines back to the 1600’s in Jamestown, Virginia. Mary has left a legacy of her quilting and artistic talents to her family, having made numerous quilts. She was an avid story teller and thrilled her grandchildren and great grandchildren with tales of her past growing up in rural Georgia. She loved reading, gardening, traveling, and cooking – gifting her family with scores of family recipes.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Monday January 3, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.