Mary-Ellen (Rowbottom) Pate, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary-Ellen (Rowbottom) Pate, 68, passed away Monday morning, September 20, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Health Care.



Mary-Ellen was born on August 27, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Ellen Margaret “Peg” Rowbottom.



She was a 1971 graduate of Howland High School and continued her education at Kent State University Trumbull Campus, receiving her associates degree.

She worked as a case manager with the Trumbull County Department of Jobs and Family Services until she retired.



She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Niles.

She was “small but mighty” and had a huge heart. She would help anyone in need and was called Mom to everyone that met her. She enjoyed crafting and had a green thumb, but most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.



Mary-Ellen will be deeply missed by her husband Wesley Allen Pate, whom she married on March 12, 1993 but were together for 41 years; children, Mary Diane (Jacob) Hostetler, Bill (Amanda) Pate, Deborah (John) Fuge, Angelisa Pate and Johnny (Reem) Durda; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Faith-Anne (Russell) Harnack and countless close family member and friends that she loved dearly.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother David Rowbottom.



Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.



