WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Kane, 98, an amazing wife, sister, favorite aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023.

Betty was born in Weirton, West Virginia on March 19, 1924 to her parents, Philip and Katherine Pavlinac Musick, the oldest of three siblings, including brothers, Joseph and Phillip. Betty was proud of her Croatian heritage, which gave her strength and determination throughout her life.

At a young age, the family relocated to Warren, where they grew up. Betty and her brothers faced difficult times when their mother passed away when they were in their teens. Nevertheless, Betty endured and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1943. She was offered admittance to Mount Union College but had to begin her work career.

Betty began her career in 1943 at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant and advanced over the years to the position of Quality Engineer. She was highly respected and depended upon for her vast knowledge. After an incredible 49-year career, Betty retired in 1992.

Betty met the love of her life, William C. Kane and they were married in Warren on February 12, 1949. They were of the Catholic faith and were founding members of St. Pius X Parish of Warren. Her church family played a very important part of her life. Betty and Bill enjoyed 61 years of marriage before her love passed away in 2010.

Betty enjoyed many vacations with her husband. She always loved being with family, particularly on holidays. Her Christmas presents to family were always wrapped perfectly with love, including a personal ornament on top. She had a passion for gardening and tended to her plants with a “green thumb”. In her latter years, Betty greatly enjoyed her visits with her great-great-twin nephews, who always blew her kisses.

Betty will be greatly missed by her nephew, Joe (Adria) Musick and their children, Brian (Chris) Musick, Jamie (Sean) Hilliard and Jeff (Kelly) Musick and their children, Jake and Ben and niece, Melissa (Pavlos) Pavlidis and their children, Vio and Anya. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Olga Musick, several cousins and other extended family

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brothers, Joe and Phil (Virginia) Musick and niece, Katherine (Bob) Harper.

A special thank you to the care Betty received from home health caregivers, Paulette and Pat, who became good friends. Also, great appreciation is given to all the wonderful staff at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living and Buckeye Hospice, who provided compassionate, loving care to Betty.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts -Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

