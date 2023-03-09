NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elenore Barbour Hulick, age 80, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully March 8, 2023.

She was born on October 26, 1942, in St. John’s, Newfoundland to the late Arden Ray and Mary Ethel Seward Barbour.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Hulick; sisters, Mildred Barbour Carpenter, and Margaret Orr Brown. Mary and her husband Robert Dwain Hulick were married on September 23, 1966, they enjoyed a wonderful life together full of love and happiness until his passing on January 20, 1995.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids, cooking for them and spoiling them with love. Mary was an avid quilter who enjoyed putting her talents to use to bring joy to others. One way she did this was by providing quilts to Someplace Safe of Warren, Ohio. Her memory will live on through the quilts she donated.

She is survived by her children, Monica Wolford, and Kevin Hulick; grandchildren, Caitlyn Grace Wolford, Ethan Robert Wolford, Abigail Eryn Wolford; sister, Gloria Jean Barbour Talkington; brother, Walter Jowe Hardy.

Graveside service and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 11, 2023 at Meadow Brook Memorial Park, 1211 State Rd. NW Warren, OH 44481.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.