WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elaine Hearn Colson, 93, passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.



Mary Elaine was born on February 7, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late James J. and Anna Imes Hearn.



Mary Elaine attended St. Mary’s High School and was a member of the first graduating class in 1947.

She worked as a telephone operator early in her career and then transitioned to Military Personnel at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station where she retired.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.



She loved spending time with family and friends, especially going out to dinner and entertaining guests in her home. She was a lifelong supporter of the military and extremely proud of both her sons’ military service.



Mary Elaine will be deeply missed by her son, Thomas (Barb) Warren; grandchildren, Tracy (Michael) Chermansky and Megan (Eric) Moore; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Gemma and Margot; sisters, Patricia Machingo and Rose Ellen (Steven) Uchrinscko, both of Warren; brothers, Daniel (Connie) Hearn of Norman, Oklahoma and Thomas (Brenda) Hearn of Mayview, Missouri and numerous extended family members.



Mary Elaine is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Floyd Colson; her son, William Edward Warren; her late parents; stepmother, Helen McMillin Hearn Blazevic; stepfather, Michael Blazevic and siblings, James E. Hearn, Dolores Delida and Gerald Hearn.



Memorial service and interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at All Souls Cemetery located at 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Team Red, White & Blue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching Veterans’ lives. Donations can be made online at: Donate to In Memory and In Honor (teamrwb.org).



