Mary E. Himes, North Jackson, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Himes, 83, of North Jackson, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Austintown Health Care Center.



Born August 18, 1936 in Belington, West Virginia, Mary was the daughter of the late Hildreth and Mildred (Harris) McCauley.



Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling, sewing, the occasional gambling and putting together the perfect dessert for any special event or holiday for the family. She was an avid fan of NASCAR as well as the Cleveland Indians.

She was a member of First Federated Church in North Jackson.



Mary is survived by her sons; Robert ((Vicki) Himes and James (Lisa), her grandchildren; Jimmy (Jamie) Himes, Jason (Liz) Himes, Jennifer (Alex) Douglas, John Cummings and Nicole Cummings and her ten great grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Himes whom she married February 27, 1957 and died January 12, 1996, her brothers Charlie, Tom and Harold McCauley and her sister Shelva Roth.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home.

