HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary D. Petiya, 92, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 at Shephard of the Valley in Howland.

Mary was born on July 26, 1930 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Jay and Nellie Doverspike.

She was a graduate of Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and worked at Packard Electric.

She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and loved being with her family.

Mary will be deeply missed by her daughter, Tina Petiya; brother, David (Vera) Doverspike; many nieces and nephews; and her grand dog, Mika. She will also be missed by her companion James Botzenhart who faithfully attended to her every day.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Petiya whom she married on June 26, 1954 and who passed on May 25, 1984; brothers, Robert, Donald, and Lee Doverspike; and sisters, Norma Floyd and Annabelle Swogger.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday March 17, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High St. in Cortland and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 18 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church located at 4659 Route 46 in Cortland, with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

A private burial will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s favorite charity in Mary’s memory.

