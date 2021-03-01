Mary D. Dickson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary D. Dickson, 94, passed away peacefully with family at her side Saturday morning, February 27, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



Mary was born on January 29, 1927 in United, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Gmucs) Bokros.



She was a 1945 graduate of Fowler High School and worked at Packard Electric for 27 years.

She was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna, where she was a member of the Woman’s Guild.

In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing and later enjoyed crafts and cross stitching.



Mary will be deeply missed by her loving children, Gregory Dickson of Cortland, Pastor Joel (Gina) Dickson of Fowler, Lisa (Lawrence) Kaulback of Waxhaw, North Carolina and Michele Dickson and her wife, Lettie Garza of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Leah, Josh, Vannessa and Adam; great-granddaughter Evangeline and sister, Dorothy Musgrove.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 65 years, James R. Dickson, whom she married on February 7, 1948 and passed away on November 6, 2013; brothers, Charles, and George Bokros.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Rd. in Brookfield, with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Joel Dickson.



Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church Building Fund.



