Mary Catherine Smith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Smith, 74, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 19, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of John W. Kyle and Jewel (Shaffer) Kyle Dulay and was raised by her mother and stepfather, George N. Dulay.

Mary was a devoted home-maker.

She was a 1965 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Mary enjoyed painting ceramics, scrapbooking and most of all spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Earl L. Smith, whom she married December 18, 1965; her daughters, Michelle Smith and Denise (Mike) Betters, both of Austintown; her son, Duane (Nora) Smith of New Springfield; her grandchildren, Tyler Betters, Zackary Smith, Dylan Betters, Georgia Smith and Bruce Smith; her brother, John W. (Dawna) Kyle, 1V of Brunswick; her sister, Barbara Guavara of Salinas, California; her brother, George N. Dulay of Monteray, California and many loved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and stepfather; she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Bonita) Kyle and her nephew, Ryan Kyle.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road, Poland, Ohio, followed by a Memorial Service, officiated by Pastor Dawn Richie.

Interment will be at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Seventh Floor and I.C.U. nursing staffs and Doctors for taking care of her during her last days.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

