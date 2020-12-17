Mary Beach, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beach, 94 of Poland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

She was born September 5, 1926 to late parents Martin Papp and Katherine Senzen in Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

She was one of seven children preceded her in death, Rose, Helen, Grace, Martin, Margaret and Edwin.

She married her husband, Leroy Beach on December 31, 1947, who passed October 4, 1994. Also waiting at Heavens Gate, her son, Leroy Beach, Jr. and great-grandchildren, Elyas and Amanda Felt.

Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Susan (Cooper) Beach of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Ian (Stacy) Formanski, Jennifer (John) Marino and Rebecca Beach and three great-grandchildren, Tallon Formanski, Marissa and Gianna Marino.

A Celebration of Eternal Life service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley in Poland and Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

