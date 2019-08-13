Mary Ann Savon Gednetz, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Savon Gednetz, 89, passed away on Monday, August 12, with her family by her side, at her son’s residence in Boardman.



Born September 27, 1929 in Youngstown, Mary Ann is the daughter of the late William H. and Annebelle (Furden) Byers.



Mary Ann was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a supervisor for Sateri Home and Ron Joy.

She was a member of Four Mile Run Christian Church.

She loved to shop, travel and spend time with her family. She was creative and enjoyed sharing her talents through her ceramics and “home decorating parties.”



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by first husband, Eugene R. Savon, whom she married October 23, 1948 and died November 19, 1981; her second husband, Paul F. Gednetz, whom she married 1989 and died January 18, 2001; her sons, Ronald W. Savon and Raymond H. Savon; her brother, John Byers and a sister, Matilda Childs.



Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Robert E. (Sheree) Savon of Youngstown and Richard Savon of Boardman; her grandchildren, Jennifer Latell of Boardman, Nathan (Jessica) Savon of Columbiana, Josh (Amanda) Upright of Austintown and Jennifer Upright of Youngstown; her great-granddaughters, Riley, Mikayla and Bree and her daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Savon.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 16 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

