AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann P. Lawrence, 82, of Austintown died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Boardman.

Mary Ann was born July 8, 1939 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Witkowski) Piechocki.

She had been employed at the Ohio Lamp/G.E. Plant for 30 years. She then worked for the Tippecanoe Country Club for ten years.

She enjoyed cooking and according to her family made the best deviled eggs and kielbasi and sauerkraut. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially loved to go shopping with her granddaughter.

She leaves her daughter, Denise Brindle of Boardman; two grandchildren, Brian (Ashley) Brindle, Megan (Mike) Hadzigeorge; four great-grandchildren, Maggie, Erin, Carson and Brady and another great-grandchild due in May. Mary Ann also leaves two sisters, Sophie Nickerson of Florida, Sister Goretti Witkoski of Carrollton, Ohio and a brother, John Piechocki of Texas.

Besides her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Dietrich and Rita Arnold and her beloved dog, Angel.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 6:00 – 6:45 pm at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family is requesting all visitors wear masks. The family would like to thank Austinwoods Care Center for their exceptional care given to Mary Ann.

