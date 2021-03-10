Mary Ann Logue, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Logue, age 79, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Tuesday March 9, 2021.



Mary Ann was born on August 1, 1941 in Johnson, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert and Marguerite (Bailey) Cushman.

A few years after graduating from Johnson High School in 1959, Mary Ann started working at Packard Electric and worked there for 32 years before retiring in 1998.



She married the love of her life, Richard “Rick” Logue, Jr., on November 18, 2000 and they shared many years filled with lots of love and happiness.



Mary Ann had a love for roller skating. She would often participate in roller skating competitions. When she wasn’t roller skating, Mary Ann loved to swim and sew. What she loved most of all was spending time with her family; she loved family gatherings.



Mary Ann will be dearly missed by her husband, Rick; her children, Rodney (Tiffany) Freel and Ronald (Jennifer) Freel; her grandchildren, Allyssa, Paige, Katelyn, Matthew and Rachael Freel; her three great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Heilzwebel and many other family and friends.



Besides for her parents, Mary Ann is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Considder.



Visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., where the services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m.



Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Niles City Cemetery.



Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave their heartfelt condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Ann Logue please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.