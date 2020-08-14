Mary Ann Kester, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Kester, 63 of Youngstown died Thursday morning, August 13 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Mary Ann was born October 10, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of William Thomas and Norma Jean (Bailey) Casey and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1975 and was a homemaker.

Mary Ann enjoyed shooting pool, shopping trips and trying her luck at the casino. She loved vacations, especially her trips to St. Pete, Florida but most importantly was spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Jeffrey Kester, whom she married December 14, 2002, died September 14, 2019.

Mary Ann leaves her mother, Norma Jean Wagner of Girard; her children, Eric (Andrea Harcar) Davis and Mandy (Mike Wick) Davis, both of Youngstown and Jeremy (Tabitha) Davis of Las Vegas; two sisters, Janet Kissack of Girard and Linda Matvey of Pennsylvania; three brothers, William Thomas Casy, Jr., Brian Wagner and Jim Wagner, all of Girard and many grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, James Wagner and a son, Albert “Spanky” Davis, Jr.

Friends may call on Wednesday, August 19 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Private services will be held.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

