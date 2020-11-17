Mary Ann Javorsky, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Javorsky, age 73, passed away at her residence after a 20-year battle with COPD.



Mary was born June 4, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Florence (Stefonek) Miglesz.

She was a 1965 graduate of Brookfield High School.



Mary enjoyed knitting, fishing, gardening and cooking.

She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Mary is survived by her husband, Mark, who she married on October 20, 1967; her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Javorsky; her son, Mark (Terri) Javorsky II; a granddaughter, Kayla Javorsky; her brother, Ronald (Sally) Miglesz and her sister, Cookie (Bob) Baker.



Funeral services will be private.

Entombment will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

