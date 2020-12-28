Mary Ann Halt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Fecko) Halt, 78, passed away on December 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Mary Ann was born on July 30, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Holecko Fecko.

A graduate of Wilson High School, Mary Ann attended cosmetology school prior to her employment of 10 years at General Motors.

Mary Ann was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved having her family with her. She was happiest when baking and cooking for her family.

Mary Ann leaves her husband, Carl, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage; her children, Sherry (Ken) Janis, Carl (Sherry) Halt; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Andrew), Ashley (Mike), Carl and Chris (Sarah) and great-grandchildren, Seth, Ethan, Isabelle, Cooper and Julia; her brother, Mickey (Kim) Fecko and sister, Patti (Don) Petrella.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Eleanor, Margie and Billy.

Private services have been held.

Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

