CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Gertrude Davis, 91, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, December 20, 2023.

Mary Ann was born December 8, 1932 in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Anthony Bockhold and Gertrude Smith Bockhold.

She worked as a quality inspector for Packard Electric / Delphi Automotives / General Motors, retiring in 1997, after 40+ years employment.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

Mary Ann enjoyed needlepoint and cross stitch. Her favorite teams were the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. She canned apples, pears, green beans and cucumbers all backyard harvest. She officially got her drivers license much later than most. Due to her quick acceleration she was know as hot rod granny. She will always be remembered for her hot out of the oven yeast cinnamon rolls.

Survivors include three children, Debra (Jim) Wann of Middlefield, Ohio, Evelyn (Paige Hunt) Davis of Westfield, IN, Edward (Michelle Kundel) Davis of Warren, Ohio; Five grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandon Cook) Wann, Michelle (Mike Campbell) Peter, Jeffrey Davis, Ericka Davis, Cortney Davis; 6 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Carole Carner of Girard, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann is also survived by stepchildren Shirley Harshman, Pearl Waterman, Darlene Carter, Ray (Diana) Davis all of Sun City West, Arizona, Roy (Mia) Davis of Warren, Ohio as well as several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

In addition, to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Janice (Doug) Higley, six brothers Anthony, William, Emil, Edward, Bernard and Leonard Bockhold, sister Rita Neal, and grandson Cody Davis.

The family personally thanks Lake Vista of Cortland and Armstrong Memory Care of Warren for taking great care of our mom. Your compassion and kindness did not go unnoticed. She called both facilities home.

Per Mary Ann’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland.

