BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice Gilmartin, 101 of Boardman, passed away on Sunday, September 4, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Born August 14, 1921 in Youngstown, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of the late Owen and Mary (Donley) Weldon.

Mary was a lifelong resident and on May 9, 1945, married James J. Gilmartin and together they raised three children, James, Judy and Pat.

Mary worked several years for Ohio Bell as a telephone operator but the job she cherished most was being a homemaker. As a young mother, she volunteered at her children’s school, St Dominic’s.

In recent years she enjoyed playing cards, working on crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, James and her daughter, Pat Gilmartin. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Anne Weldon, Eugenia Miedel, Pat Davis, Owen Weldon, Jr. and John Weldon.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children, James (Sheila) Gilmartin and Judy (John Eckstein) Sheerer; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered by all who knew her for her quick wit, her charm, her sharp mind and her ready smile.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Resurrection Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center to the Mercy Health Foundation-Mahoning Valley, 6767 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

