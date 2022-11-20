WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Eugene Donaldson, age 94, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Marvin was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on March 24, 1928, the son of Russell and Gladys Donaldson.

He grew up in Bessemer and graduated from Bessemer High School in 1946. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education from Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1952 and his Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1962.

He served in the United States Army from September 1946 to January 1948.

Marvin began teaching math at Greene Township Schools in Ohio, where he met his future wife, Betty Wilson, a fellow teacher. They were married on June 4, 1955. He went on to teach physical education and math at Cortland Schools and math at Turner Junior High School in Warren and Warren Western Reserve High School, where he was also the boys’ golf coach, retiring in 1986.

Marvin had a lifelong love of sports and was active on many teams and in many leagues when he was in school and in his adult years, including track, gymnastics, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, golf, horseshoes, bowling and biking. He was inducted into the Slippery Rock University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999. Marvin competed in the Senior Olympics for many years after retirement and won numerous medals. He also enjoyed playing the clarinet and was active in the Cortland Community Band for many years. Marvin and Betty enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and spending time with their grandchildren and family.

Marvin was a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Warren, where he served as a trustee, deacon, elder, treasurer, member of the session, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, choir member and played the clarinet. He and Betty were faithful in taking their children to Sunday school, church and youth group and teaching them about Jesus.

Marvin is survived by his four children, Jill (Ken) Falls, Jan Donaldson, Debra (Jeff) Moore and Donald (Diana) Donaldson; four grandchildren, Zac (Madison) Falls, Chris (Alison) Falls and Amanda and Ryan Moore; great-granddaughter, Emily Falls; along with nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, who he took care of for many years and who passed away just five weeks previously on October 14, 2022; his sister, Joan Grauso and his brother, David Donaldson.

There will be calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral to follow, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Marvin will be buried at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Marvin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.