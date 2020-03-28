Martin Stauffer Mumaw Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Stauffer Mumaw Jr., 76 passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2019 at Hospice House.

Martin was born on January 7, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Martin S. and Ann H. Tursic Mumaw Sr.



On March 26, 1964 he was united in marriage to the former Catherine “Kay” Spiker who survives.



A lifelong resident of the area he was a graduate of Wilson High School.

Martin was employed for 35 years in the grocery business retiring on May 31, 2007 as a Grocery Manager for Giant Eagle. He proudly served the Austintown Fire Department from 1972-1991 as a firefighter.

Martin enjoyed fishing in his spare time; however, his greatest joy was being called Papa by his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Besides his wife of 56 years, Martin is survived by his children Cathy Mumaw, Debra (William) Santell and Marci (Dean) Babbaro; his grandchildren: Joe (AmberLee) , Jeff, Kaylee (Nick Onderko) , Daniel, Marli, Pauly, Willy J and Harrison, three great-grandchildren: Lia, Julia, Joey; and his brother Edwin Mumaw.



A memorial service to celebrate Martin’s life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

