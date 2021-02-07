Martin L. Walter, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin L. Walter, Sr., 89, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Born January 24, 1932 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Samuel and Anna (Leaper) Walter.

Martin served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement, he worked as a Custodian for General Motors.

He enjoyed feeding his birds, singing, and spending time with friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Martin leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Joann Dolan, whom he married November 5, 1955; his two sons, Martin Walter, Jr. and Darl (Oley) Walter and his grandchildren, Matthew Walter and Jessica Walter.

Private services were held and Martin was laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Martin L. Walter, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.