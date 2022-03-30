CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin L. Walter, Jr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, evening, March 29, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center.

Martin was born July 9, 1956, in Youngstown the son of the late Martin L., Sr. and Joann (Dolan) Walter.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1974 and worked for A-1 Industrial.

He was a member of Austintown Community Church.

Martin was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing and watching all types of sports. He was a big Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed working around his home and yard.

Martin leaves his brother, Darl Walter and his wife, Oley, of Austintown, as well as a niece and nephew, Jessica and Matthew Walter, both of Austintown.

Following Martin’s wishes there are no calling hours. A private service is planned for a later date.

The family would like to thank Austinwoods nursing staff on 600 and Crossroads Hospice for all the love care and support given to Martin and the family during his time with them.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

