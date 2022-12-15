CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Martin J. Pastore, 91, of Canfield who passed away Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, at his home.

Martin was born October 12, 1931, in West Newton, Pennsylvania, the son of Modest and Helen (Drost) Pastore.

He was a graduate of Clarion High School.

He worked as an insurance agent with Prudential, retiring in 1988.

Martin was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Canfield.

He was a family man, who also put others first. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He also loved landscaping and caring for his yard and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Martin leaves his wife of 67 years, the former Dorothy Barella of Canfield; three children, Denise Grisnik of Canfield, Dean (Carla) Pastore of Summersville, South Carolina and Kim Merlin of Canfield, as well as four grandchildren, Brandon, Rocco, Chance and Bianca.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Raymond Pastore.

Following Martin’s wishes there were no calling hours and services were private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Martin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.