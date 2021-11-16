Martin F. Markovich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Markovich, 86, of Austintown passed away at his home late Monday morning, November 15, 2021.

Martin was born March 23, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of Martin F. and Helen (Fromel) Markovich.

He was a graduate of South High School and worked as a plumber until his retirement in 1997.

He was a member of St. Anne’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Martin had a love for dogs and helping others. He was always active throughout the day. He would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He also loved working around his home, in the yard picking up leaves or caring for the grass.

His wife, the former Marilyn Williams, whom he married December 27, 1958, passed away on May 30, 2011.

Martin leaves three daughters, Patty (Dan) Strong of Boardman, Judie (Greg) Barsch of Westerville and Linda (Eugene) Slaven of berlin Center, six grandchildren, Danielle and her fiancée David Perry, Marty, Drew, Ryan, Evan and Kailyn.

Besides his parents and his wife, Martin was preceded in death by a sister Maryann DoCampo and a brother George Markovich.

Following Martin’s wishes, private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road Canfield, Ohio 44406, in memory of Martin.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

