WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Rose Allen, age 73 of Warren, died peacefully Monday morning, January 1, 2024, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born June 28, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha Bowser.

Martha was a 1968 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked at a Salvation Army church camp and then began her 30-year career at Packard Electric, where she retired from in 1999.

Martha married her late husband, Dennis Allen, on July 13, 1974. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage together.

After retirement, Martha enjoyed spending her free time gardening, traveling and being with family. Martha was a simple, sweet, patient, and kind woman with a huge heart. She loved her casino trips and was known for baking delicious pies, buckeyes, and peanut butter fudge. Martha loved her family, especially her grandchildren, more than anything.

Martha is survived by three daughters, Lisa Galgozy of Columbus, Tara (Barry) Caldwell of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Shannan (Jamie) Rushing of Southaven, Mississippi; three sons, Scott (Rachel) Allen of Cortland, Jeff (Jessica) Allen of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Russell (Teressa) Allen of Southaven, Mississippi; 12 grandchildren, Katie (Devin) Starr, Josh Galozy, Amber (Chris) Gandy, Kara (Calen) Lander, Holli Caffey, Alex (Graig) Nolan, Addison and Nolan Allen, Tyson, Tess, John Paul and Max Allen; five great-grandchildren and two sistersm Peg Campbell of Warren, Ohio and Nancy Sparks of Grayson, Kentucky.

Her husband, Dennis Allen; parents, Harry and Bertha Bowser; brother, Ron Bowser and two grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Rushing and Tawny Allen, have all preceded her in death.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 5, 2024 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Champion Township Cemetery.

