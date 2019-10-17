Martha M. Laslo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Laslo, age 76, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence.



Martha was born September 28, 1943 in Warren to the late Julius and Grace Leta (Bates) Miller.



Martha retired from Packard Electric in 2001.

She enjoyed gardening and yard work. Martha loved to shop; especially at Trader Joe’s; she liked to go antiquing and watch movies. She has a great taste for good food and fine wine.



Besides her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Laslo, whom she married February 4, 1966, he died June 5, 2001.



She is survived by her daughters, Robin McFall and Amy Defflemyer; her son, Keith Laslo; four grandchildren, Heather, Jacob, Riley and Nora Bell and she also leaves two sisters, Mary Ramos and Margaret Pierce.



Services are private.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Martha’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Martha M. Laslo, please visit Tribute Store.