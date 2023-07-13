CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Louise Grove, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. She was a resident of Armstrong Assisted Living and Windsor House Nursing homes for the past year.

Martha was born on April 25, 1926 in Cortland, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Carlton Saltzmann and Lillie May Casterline Saltzmann.

She married George Esmond Grove on October 26, 1946 and they were married for 61 years before George passed away on August 24, 2008.

She was a member of Bazetta Baptist Church. She was a homemaker for many years, baking wedding and birthday cakes for family and friends. She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies.

She is survived by five sons, George Allen Grove of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Ted (Carol) Grove of Farmdale, Rick (Sharon) Grove of Hubbard, Ron (Cindy) Grove of Champion, and Jim (Joann) Grove of Johnston; brother Terry Saltzmann of Cortland; brother-in-law, Tom Bussinger of Linesville, Pennsylvania; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Saltzmann of Vienna and Beryl Francis of Mecca. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Gerry George; son-in-law Paul George; daughter-in-law, Lynda Grove; two infant daughters, Kathryn and Jo Ann Grove; four brothers; and four sisters.

A private graveside was held at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

