Martha L. Mansfield, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha L. Mansfield, age 71, of Cortland, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Martha was born in Bristolville, on October 19, 1948, to Dwight and Lois B. (Gause) Lew.



On November 5, 1966, she was united in marriage to Curtis R. “Tom” Mansfield who preceded her in death on January 13, 2008.



Martha was employed by Edna’s Market in Bristolville as a cashier for 25 years, retiring in 2010.

Martha enjoyed garage sales and auctions, fishing and a trip to the casino. Always an avid reader, at times, she had 4 books throughout the house.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Tracey (Bob) Harvath, Thomas (Laura) Mansfield and Charles Mansfield; grandchildren, Kimberly, Ashley, Coralee, Zoey and Nicholas and great-grandchild, Zayden and her sisters, Loretta Koski, Carol Hawkins, Nancy Lancaster, Cheryl Fedor, Sandra Gates, Dorothy Susco, Phyllis Hickman, Suzanne Martin; brothers, Cleo, Myron, Roger, Lloyd and Dwight Lew.

Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lew.



Visitation for Martha will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 noon.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Valley.

To send flowers to the family of Martha L. Mansfield, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.