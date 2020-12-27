Martha Jane Williamson, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Williamson, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital Forum Health.

She was born May 8, 1938, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Kahlil and Toufica Abraham Duey.

Through the years Martha worked for Dray Office Supply, Gibson Greeting Cards and Sher Distributing Company, although most of her life she devoted to her children.

Proverbs 3:28 reads, “Her children arise and call her blessed.” We would like to honor our dear mother. Martha led a life that abounded in love. The words she spoke were always kind towards others. She made you feel welcome with her friendly smile and pleasant personality. Our precious mother’s meek and quiet spirit could always be heard. Her love for her children was a blanket of security which overflowed to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for others was evident to all those that knew her. She demonstrated this love by a life of giving. All her life she gave what she had to meet the needs of others. Countless times we witnessed her gift of giving. It was who she was.

She was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 45 years. She served many years on a committee which provided food and clothing to those in need in the community. She was in the choir, served in the nursery, helped with rummage sales, volunteered meals, participated each year in Life Chain and volunteered her time for numerous church activities.

She enjoyed, sewing, baking, garage sales, singing a harmony part and a song with a good beat that made her want to dance. She also loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every night.

She will be remembered by her daughters, Janice (John) Lucas of Cortland, Jeanne Flaviani of Bristolville and Linda (Bill) Sardich of Champion; brother, Kelly (Karen) Duey of Wakefield, Rhode Island; grandchildren, Jaclyn (John) Wise, Jessica (Cory) Bradley, Jeremy Lucas, Gabrielle Sardich and Jeannie Sardich; great-grandchildren, Harlow and Peyton Bradley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daryl D. Williamson and sisters, Maryann Duey and Jasmine Gross.

A special thanks to Gillette Nursing Home for the care Martha received from them.

Private calling hours will be at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel with a private funeral service at Champion Township Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Martha are invited to donate to her beloved church, Grace United Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

