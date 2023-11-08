CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Robbins, 100 of Canfield, passed away Tuesday morning, November 7 at her residence.

Martha was born October 14, 1923 in Lowellville, the daughter of the late James A. and Mary (Bell) Smith.

She graduated in 1941 from Lowellville High School.

She had worked for Ohio Edison prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Martha graduated from the Naval Air Technical Training Center, Norman Oklahoma as an Aviation Machinist Mate in October 1944, and served in the AWRS-21, MCAS, Quantico, Virginia. She had also worked for Cailor-Fleming Insurance Agency for 13 years and later worked at the Flower Mill Florist Shop on holidays and weddings as a floral designer.

Martha was a member of Austintown Community Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Aide group. She was a member of the Miriam Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Women Marines’ Association, charter member of Women in Military Service Association and life member of the Navy Alumni Club.

Martha enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, baking, traveling and gardening. Most importantly, Martha looked forward to spending time with her grandsons.

Her husband, Raymond E. Robbins, whom she married July 7, 1945, died December 3, 1992.

She leaves her son, Kenneth (Ramona) Robbins of Canfield; two grandsons, Matthew (Laura) Robbins and Isaac (Alicia) Robbins and four great-grandchildren, Will, Alena, Lucas and Aliza.

Besides her parents and her husband, Martha was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Robbins; her sister, Betty Norris and a brother, James W. “Bill” Smith.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 14 from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Miriam Chapter, Order of Eastern Star.

