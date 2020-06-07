Martha Jane Patton, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Patton, 84, of Niles, died peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Martha was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1936 to Maurice and Catherine (Osterwise) Thomas.

On December 31, 1954 Martha was united in marriage to Harold W. Patton who preceded her in death on July 29, 2010.

After raising her children, she went back to school and graduated from Trumbull Business College.

She worked for many years at Pine Industries, retiring in 1998.

Martha was an avid cat lover, she enjoyed reading and loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Shari Hayes of Fresno, California, Wayne (Jeannie) Patton of Warren, Patricia (Van) Fitch of North Fon du Lac, Wisconsin and Daniel (Kim) Patton of Columbiana; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Fred Thomas of Utah.

Besides her husband of 55 years, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glenn, Wayne and Maurice Thomas.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.