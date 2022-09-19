NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family.

Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis) King.

A 1963 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School, Jane excelled in music and English. She met the love of her life, Robert Clyde Knapp, in marching band at JM. After graduating from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown University and when Bob returned from Vietnam, they wed on March 28, 1967.

Jane and Bob Knapp were long time members of the First Federated Church in North Jackson, where Jane was the choir director for many years and more recently attended Lordstown Christian Church. They enjoyed singing together in community choruses.

Jane taught music in the Garrettsville School District until 1971, when she retired from teaching for her second full-time job of managing her three unruly sons. Jane enjoyed caring for children, serving as a daycare teacher and a nanny for several years in Canfield.

She loved reading, tending her miniature roses, squirrel hunting and knitting for her loved ones. She was known for her homemade desserts, blueberry muffins, knit slippers and stockings and singing a strong alto line while directing music.

The list of family members who will sorely miss Jane is a long one. Her sons, Robert Daniel (Shannon), Jason Dwight (Virginia) and Randall Ernest (Jeanette) mourn her passing, along with her grandchildren, Logan, Jayden, Fisher, Callaghan, Sawyer and Emma. Additionally, she is survived by her father, Dan and her siblings, Jackie (Bob), Dan, Bo (Karen), Bill (Lisa), Dave and Tim (Mary Ann). She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well.

Jane is preceded in the afterlife by her husband, Bob and her mother, Shirley.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with a funeral service to be held at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Jane Knapp Memorial Fund, which will be directed to the Antonine Village for memory care activities or to the Deerfield Chorus, according to your designation.

