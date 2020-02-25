Martha Jane Hammond, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane Hammond, 89, formerly of Austintown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Inn at Christine Valley.



Martha was born July 17, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Patrick H. and Ida M. (Roshon) Powers.



Martha was a member of St. Christine’s Church and a past member of the Saxon Club.

Prior to retirement in 2001, Martha worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, Ketchum Distributers and later retired from the Trumbull County Department of Human Services.



Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Richard Hammond, whom she married December 26, 1951 and died April 6, 2005. She is also preceded in death by eight sisters and two brothers.



Martha is survived by her sons, Bruce E. (Teresea), Curtis P. (Sue) and James E. (Kerry); her grandchildren, Bruce, Jr. (Anna), Joel (Shari), Wendy Blazer (Roland Brooks) Curtis II, Mackenzie and Madison; four great-grandchildren Andrew, Benjamin, Preston and Sloane; a sister-in-law, Jean Hammond and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends ‪Saturday, February 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.‬ at St. Christine’s Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held ‪at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Martha will be laid to rest beside her husband at Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Youngstown Community Food Center at www.youngstowncommunityfoodcenter.org/give.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

