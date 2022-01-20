MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Beveridge, 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.



Born in McWhorter, West Virginia, she was a daughter of Wayne and Mabel (Holden) Morris.

She graduated from West Fairmont High School in West Virginia and married Wendell Beveridge in 1953 and moved to Niles, Ohio.



She was a lifelong member of the First Church of God in Mineral Ridge. Martha’s entire life centered around family and church. She loved to sing and served in Children’s Church over 30 years.

Martha loved attending drag races with her husband and was his biggest fan.



She is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Wendell; her four children, John (Becky) Beveridge of Maricopa, Arizona, Julie (Dan) Sprouse of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Kim (Bryan) Haren of North Royalton, Ohio and Renee (Bill) Ifft of McDonald, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, Erin (Matt) Price, Susanne (Josh) Ritenburg, Cindy (Shane) Bacon, Sarah (Bobby) Byerly, Erika Haren, Ryan (Megan) Ifft, Cameron (Amanda) Ifft and Nathan Ifft and 11 great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Lindsay, Jamie, Tre, Neila, Gunner, Brooke, Reese, Caleb, Henry, Reagan and one on the way.



She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jim and Buddy Morris and a sister, Alice Lee Rogers.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First Church of God, 1026 Salt Springs Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

To send flowers to the family of Martha J. Beveridge please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.