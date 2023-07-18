CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beautiful mother, Martha E. (Punscak) Bailey was called home on Saturday, July 15 after a short hospice rest at her daughter’s house in Cortland. She was surrounded by loving family members and very caring hospice nurses, aides, social workers and volunteers along with attentive fur babies.

Despite being 99 years old, she liked to remind everyone that her spunk and sense of humor were intact. Before she moved in with her daughter, Martha lived in an independent apartment at the big house at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. She met many wonderful people there and enjoyed the communal dining and enjoyed playing bridge every week. She also loved the Mass held there on Wednesdays and all the musical programs they had.

She was a member of Howland United Methodist Church.

Prior to Shepherd, Martha lived in a condo at Northwoods Court where she was a voracious reader, devouring at least 4-5 books a week. She also cooked and baked up a storm “just in case”. She loved to golf, playing three times a week along with bowling on a church league. When her son, Scott, was young, Martha volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and volunteered at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in the gift shop.

Later in life, Martha decided to join the retail life starting out at the Pewter Tree and then moving on to the Mole Hole inside the Eastwood Mall under the tutelage of Jean Cook. Mom truly loved her jobs and became lifelong friends with her employers/employees.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe Bailey; her two sisters, Betty “Lee” Bailey (Steve) and Irene O’leski (Ray) and two brothers, Albert Punscak (Jolene) and John Punscak (Elizabeth).

Mom is survived by seven adoring grandchildren, Ursula Lawrence (Ryan) of Howland, David Bailey Ulam of Howland, Danny Bailey (Julie) of Nashville, Bob Bailey of San Francisco, Scott Bailey of Florida, Nickie Bailey (Will) of Orville and Mike Bailey (Barb) of Florida. Mom is also survived by her two favorite great-granddaughters, Taylor and Ryley Lawrence of Howland. They talked her into doing many strange things and she loved watching them both play sports and her wheelchair rides were epic. Lastly, Martha is survived by her three loving children, Dan Bailey of Punta Gorda, Florida, R. Scott Bailey (Barbara) of San Jose, California and Bonnie Bailey Ulam with whom she resided at 230 Sanctuary Drive in Cortland.

Mom was a remarkable woman in so many ways and her golden commandment to her children was to please stay close after she’s gone. Don’t worry mom, we promise we will. Until we meet again, you are so loved and we thank you for a lifetime of awesome memories.

A memorial service will be held in the near future. The family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.