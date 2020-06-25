Martha Ann Barnhart, Champion Township, Ohio

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Barnhart, 84 of Champion Township, went home to the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born September 8, 1935 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank Houston and Flora Virginia Marling McCracken.



Martha was a 1953 graduate of Cameron High School in West Virginia.

She had worked for B&J Supermarket in Champion, AVI Food Service servicing Packard Electric Corp., did babysitting in her home and was an avid homemaker most of her married life.



Martha was a longtime active member of the Champion Presbyterian Church, where she had served as church secretary.

With her husband, John, Martha enjoyed playing couples card games and squaredancing; and were members of the Crosstrailers Squaredancing Club. Her greatest joy was being a devoted wife, Mom and grandma. She loved raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Martha enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, shopping and flower gardening and was a member of the U.S. Postal Service ladies auxiliary.



She is survived by seven children, Dr. David (Janet) Barnhart of Brecksville, Ricky(Laureen) Barnhart of Hilliard, Steve (Carlene) Barnhart of Mecca Township, Mark Barnhart of Columbus, Barbara Bonanno of Independence, Ohio, Dr. John W. (Kelly) Barnhart of Champion and Suzanne (Dave) Bryant of Seattle, Wash.; fifteen grandchildren, Alicia, Jessica and Alexandra Barnhart; Steven, Michelle, Mandy and Kyle Barnhart and Kristen (Itzhak) Luzun; Andrew (Shelley) Backs; Isabel Bonanno; Brooke, Michael and Matthew Barnhart and Charlotte and William Bryant; six great grandchildren, Raelyn, Marlo, Brody, Remmi, Layla and Maverick and one sister, Donna Gregg of Chandler, Okla.



Her husband of over 58 years, John L. Barnhart, Jr., whom she married January 23, 1954 preceded her in death September 30, 2012. One sister, Sara Burton and two brothers, Gerald and Percy McCracken also have preceded in death.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Champion Presbyterian Church, where the family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time.

Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the memorial fund at the Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren,OH 44483. Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

