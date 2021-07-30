Marsha Lynn Vivo, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Lynn Vivo, 69, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio surrounded by her children.



She was born December 3, 1951, of Vincent and Lorena Burns in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Marsha was a 1969 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She retired in 2008 from Delphi Packard Electric.

She was formally a member of VFW Post 6846 in Geneva, Ohio, Sons of Italy Post 875 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Moose Club in Mecca Ohio and a member of the Kister Marina campground.



Marsha enjoyed spending time camping with friends and family. She loved to travel. Her favorite vacation was a trip to Ocho Rios. She enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, skiing, music and dancing, family and friend gatherings and let’s not forget how much she loved winery trips.



Survivors include her daughters, Shelly (Eric) Ruschak of Brookfield, Lori (Paul Downing) Gedeon of Cortland, three granddaughters, Meggin Goodworth, Alyson Ruschak, Addison Gedeon, four grandsons, Jacob (Briana) Goodworth, Nicholas Goodworth, Xander Gedeon, Eric Ruschak, Jr. and one great-grandson, Levi Goodworth, two sister-in-laws, Maryellen Lang and Carmel (Mike) Minnon, two brother-in-laws John (Sterling Anderson) Vivo and James (Mark Hanson) Vivo, she also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vivo Jr, whom she married October 21, 1983, and who died on July 29, 2017, her parents, Lorena and Vincent Burns, sister-in-law, Stella Betsa.



As per Marsha’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life on August 7, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at her daughter’s home at 7248 Wildwood Drive Brookfield Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Madasz Chapel



