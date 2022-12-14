MARSHA BRIGGS, Cortland – Marsha Briggs, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center held and surrounded by her loved ones.

Marsha was born on October 20, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Sarah Logue and her father-in-life Michael Rydzewski.

Marsha loved to spend time with her family, dance her heart away, play bingo, and go to the casino. She enjoyed soaking in the sun and going fishing. When she was out and about, she wanted to “go for a ride” a little bit longer, taking in the beauty of the world. She would make friends easily and talk with everyone she could. For years, she greeted people with a smile and kind words. A resilient spirit, she taught her children to push on through all the obstacles, and love each other no matter the differences. She celebrated the small things, and hoped for even more good; opened doors to those in need, and her children’s closest friends all called her mom.

Marsha will be deeply missed and is survived by her 11 children – Donna (Eric) O’Neal, Daniel (Christy) Briggs, Shawn Briggs, Julia Briggs (Gilbert Natal), Patricia (Tom) Ulinski, Candice (Frederick) Bradford, Jackie Dawson (Derrick Brooks), Nicole Dawson, Angelique (George) Richardson, Tiera Dawson, and Constance (Alex) Amstutz; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Marsha shared a long, beautiful life.

She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Yuri Brooks and Kierstan Bressette, her late husbands, Frances Vaught, Daniel Briggs, Sr., and belated life partners, Timothy Dawson and Gregory Hunter; her grandmother, Martha Logue, and many other loved ones.

Per Marsha’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

