MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marna Rae Apisa, 83, of Mineral Ridge passed away Saturday evening, September 10, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Marna was born October 26, 1938, in Warren the daughter of Frank S. and Ione (Morris) Ludwick.

She was a 1956 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

She worked for 15 years in payroll for Ohio Corrugating Company until her retirement in September of 1975.

Marna enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and working puzzles. She was a master at sewing and worked on many gowns over the years.

Her husband, Andrew Apisa, whom she married June 22, 1974, passed away April 12, 2013.

Marna leaves four children: one son, Andrew (Amber) Apisa of Girard and three daughters, Debra (Mike) Haines of Winchester, Virginia, Deanna Apisa of Akron and Andrea Apisa of Austintown and eight grandchildren, Heather (James) Shinkle, Nichole Haines, Amber Skiles, R.J. Haines, Giavonna Dilts, Anastasia, Dilts, Elizabeth Ann Apisa and Andrew Apisa.

Besides her parents and husband, Marna was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Richard Hames and Mark Dilts.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will be help at 11:00 a.m.

