Marlyne N. Gillis, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlyne N. Gillis, 76, surrounded by her loving family, peacefully entered into the care of the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Marlyne was born in Van Voorhis, Pennsylvania, on April 22, 1943, to George and Alverda (Wagner) Fichtenmayer.

She graduated from Charleroi Public Schools.

On June 29, 1966, Marlyne was united into marriage with the love of her life, Robert Gillis, who survives.

After raising her family, Marlyne entered the workforce, first working as a manager for D&K and then for the last ten years, she has been a taxi driver for the Amish, many of whom were her very dear friends.

A woman of faith, Marlyne was an active member at Southington Christian Church.

She loved horses, keeping many as pets. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved Yorkie, Goliath. She also enjoyed crocheting when feeling creative.

However, and most importantly, Marlyne was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, caring mother and Grandma to many. Everyone she met, she loved and she was loved by everyone who met her.

Besides her husband of 53 years, Marlyne is survived by her children, Joseph Gillis, Tony (Angie) Gillis, Wendy (Trevor) Elza and Janine (Keith) Decker; her grandchildren, Jacob, Shaina, Alyssa, Zack, Cody, Wyatt, Lindsey, Laurin, Charles, Joshua, Sierra, Autumn and Christina; five great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Anthony Bostardi; her brother, Clyde (Helen) Fichtenmayer and her sister, Arlene Gillis.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Travis, her parents and siblings, Gerald (infant), Charles and Louise Fichtenmayer.

Cremation is taking place and there will not be any formal services.

Memorial donations may be made to Marlyne’s church home, Southington Christian Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

