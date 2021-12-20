YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. Detwiler, 87, went to be with her Lord on Sunday evening, December 19, surrounded by her family at the Hospice House.



Born September 3, 1934 in Salem, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harvey and Margaret (Wuthrick) Stryffeler.



Marlene was a 1952 graduate of Goshen High School.

Marlene met her husband in late 1951 and after a two year courtship, she married Ken Detwiler on November 15, 1953.

A lifelong area resident, Marlene and Ken, raised three boys together.



Marlene worked as a secretary for Roth Brothers for several years.

She was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist. Marlene had an unending faith in God.

She loved cooking and baking and especially spending time with her family.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 68 years, Ken; her sons, Galen (Roseann), Steve (Sabine) and Jeffrey (Marianne); her seven grandchildren, Adam Detwiler, Alexis Broll, Christopher (Laura) Detwiler, Brian Detwiler, Jennifer (Christopher) Adams, Jaime (Michael) McNammer and Michael (Emily) Dewiler; 12 great-grandchildren and her sister, Carolyn Stryffeler.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Herbert, Russell and John.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 22, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 23, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Marlene will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made in Marlene’s day to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

